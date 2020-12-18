Global  
 

PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England.

The leader of the opposition also questioned what Mr Johnson's government is doing now to prevent the chances of a third lockdown adding "nobody wants a third lockdown".

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will "accept it and vote for it"when the Government's deal with the EU reaches Parliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published
Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12Published
Sir Keir Starmer: We can have no more over-promising and false hope

Sir Keir Starmer: We can have no more over-promising and false hope

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to address thenation on coronavirus, saying it is "out of control". Sir Keir said: "The newsover the last 24 hours has been deeply disturbing. The number of coronaviruscases has nearly doubled in the last week."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM's plea

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published

What do we know so far about the Brexit trade agreement?

 The UK and European Union have reached a historic agreement on post-Brexit trade. It will come into effect on January 1 2021 after the transition period ends. On..
WorldNews

Nicola Sturgeon says Brexit is ‘forcing Scotland in wrong direction’

 The UK Government is “forcing” Scotland in the “wrong direction” with Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted. The Scottish First Minister, speaking as the..
WorldNews
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:25Published
Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

EU ambassadors gathered on Christmas day to be briefed on the post-Brexit deal struck a deal earlier between the bloc and the UK.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

AT&T recovers from multi-state outage after Nashville bombing

 Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

AT&T says its services have mostly recovered from a bombing that caused multi-state internet outages on..
The Verge

Queen Elizabeth spends Christmas in Windsor for the first time in 32 years as she self-isolates

 In her annual Christmas message, Queen Elizabeth praised the spirit of those who have been challenged by the pandemic. The monarch is spending the holiday in..
CBS News

Jessie J Temporarily Hospitalized, Deaf and Unable to Walk from Ménière’s disease

 Singer Jessie J spent Christmas in the hospital, deaf and unable to walk, with a disease that has no cure. Jessie J suffers from Meniere's disease ... an..
TMZ.com

Lori Loughlin Released from Prison After Serving Almost 2 Months

 Lori Loughlin may have missed spending Christmas with her family but the good news ... she's only 3 days late 'cause she was just released from prison. The "Full..
TMZ.com

Nashville bombing: Authorities know Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the blast, but motive still a mystery

 Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to find answers.
USATODAY.com

Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear

Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear

Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools Report by Odonovanc.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

11 great apps for your new 2020 Android device

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The first thing to do when you get a new phone is to log back into all your accounts — email, Facebook,..
The Verge
Gove: Brexit deal comes with "challenges and opportunities"

Gove: Brexit deal comes with “challenges and opportunities"

Michael Gove has said the government wants to make sure businesses are ready for both the 'challenges and opportunities' the Brexit deal brings. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds

Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds

Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK. Report by Czubalam.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout

Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country." Report by Czubalam.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference:

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published
Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:55Published
Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough'

Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to "lead from the front"when it comes to Christmas, and voices his concerns regarding the England tiersystem.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published