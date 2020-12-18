PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to address thenation on coronavirus, saying it is “out of control”. Sir Keir said: “The newsover the last 24 hours has been deeply disturbing. The number of coronaviruscases has nearly doubled in the last week."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve.
Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools
Michael Gove has said the government wants to make sure businesses are ready for both the 'challenges and opportunities' the Brexit deal brings.
Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference:..
