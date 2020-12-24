Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to address thenation on coronavirus, saying it is “out of control”. Sir Keir said: “The newsover the last 24 hours has been deeply disturbing. The number of coronaviruscases has nearly doubled in the last week."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government step up and address the nation on the Covid pandemic which is "out of control".
He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to be "straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference: “I think the Prime Ministershould apologise. This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise gotthings right. It is the same mistake over and over again. “At the heart of theproblem here is a prime minister who simply doesn’t want to be unpopular andtherefore won’t take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he isforced into them at the 11th hour. “We can’t go on like that. I think that itis very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for hishandling of this episode of the pandemic.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:08Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card image has been revealed as thefamily sent seasonal greetings and donations to charities. Meghan, Harry andson Archie are shown in a stylised image sitting in front of a Wendy house,thought to be at their Californian home, with their pet dogs. The card wassent to the animal welfare charity Mayhew that the duchess supports as patron,which tweeted the image and a thank you for an undisclosed personal donationfrom the royals.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Social media giant Facebook said it will start allowing users to prepare physical safety keys as a way to confirm their identity before logging into the social network's mobile app, beginning next year. According to Mashable, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company is now offering a choice to use a hardware security key to connect to one's desktop computer prior to each log-in. The users could purchase a hardware key through retailers, and register with Facebook, the social media giant said, confirming an earlier report by Axios. The world's biggest social network said it also intends to enlarge 'Facebook Protect', that is, its own security program for high-profile accounts for example election applicants, to more kinds of accounts globally next year. Presently available in the US, Facebook Protect offers a means for politicians, government agencies, and election personnel to set up additional safety provisions such as two-factor authentication and real-time tracking for potential hacking threats.