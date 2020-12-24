Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:12s - Published 5 minutes ago

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal.

Report by Etemadil.

