Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal.

Report by Etemadil.

Sir Keir Starmer: We can have no more over-promising and false hope [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: We can have no more over-promising and false hope

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to address thenation on coronavirus, saying it is “out of control”. Sir Keir said: “The newsover the last 24 hours has been deeply disturbing. The number of coronaviruscases has nearly doubled in the last week."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis [Video]

Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis

Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government step up and address the nation on the Covid pandemic which is "out of control". He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to be "straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published
Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference: “I think the Prime Ministershould apologise. This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise gotthings right. It is the same mistake over and over again. “At the heart of theproblem here is a prime minister who simply doesn’t want to be unpopular andtherefore won’t take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he isforced into them at the 11th hour. “We can’t go on like that. I think that itis very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for hishandling of this episode of the pandemic.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:08Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Coronavirus mutes Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

 Celebrations will look very different in Jesus' birthplace this year as virus keeps visitors at bay.
BBC News
Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck [Video]

Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck

UK government says clearing the drivers for travel to take several days as they anticipate being stranded at Christmas.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published

Trump is back in Florida for Christmas, New Year's, but he vows to still fight 2020 vote

 On the night before Christmas Eve, Trump arrived in Palm Beach to spend a third — and likely final — holiday as president in his adopted hometown.
USATODAY.com
Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card [Video]

Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card image has been revealed as thefamily sent seasonal greetings and donations to charities. Meghan, Harry andson Archie are shown in a stylised image sitting in front of a Wendy house,thought to be at their Californian home, with their pet dogs. The card wassent to the animal welfare charity Mayhew that the duchess supports as patron,which tweeted the image and a thank you for an undisclosed personal donationfrom the royals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

The Labour Party in 2020 [Video]

The Labour Party in 2020

The 2019 general election was the worst defeat for Labour had suffered sincethe 1930s. Here we look at how 2020 was dominated by headlines about theparty’s previous leader.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Pete Evans: Facebook removes celebrity chef's page over conspiracies

 Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans has been criticised for spreading misinformation to his followers.
BBC News
Facebook to offer more security features in 2021 [Video]

Facebook to offer more security features in 2021

Social media giant Facebook said it will start allowing users to prepare physical safety keys as a way to confirm their identity before logging into the social network's mobile app, beginning next year. According to Mashable, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company is now offering a choice to use a hardware security key to connect to one's desktop computer prior to each log-in. The users could purchase a hardware key through retailers, and register with Facebook, the social media giant said, confirming an earlier report by Axios. The world's biggest social network said it also intends to enlarge 'Facebook Protect', that is, its own security program for high-profile accounts for example election applicants, to more kinds of accounts globally next year. Presently available in the US, Facebook Protect offers a means for politicians, government agencies, and election personnel to set up additional safety provisions such as two-factor authentication and real-time tracking for potential hacking threats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Samsung’s deleting ads that mocked Apple for not including a charger in the box

 Photo: Samsung (via 9to5Google)

Samsung has been caught deleting an ad that makes fun of Apple for not including a charging brick with the iPhone 12..
The Verge

'The best of Britain': Johnson and Starmer thank key workers in Christmas messages

'The best of Britain': Johnson and Starmer thank key workers in Christmas messages Boris Johnson has thanked British troops for their "sacrifice and effort" in a Christmas message to...
Sky News - Published

Johnson criticised over Covid-19 as he claims Labour wants to ‘cancel’ Christmas

Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel” Christmas, amid warnings the Prime...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings [Video]

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:55Published
PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader [Video]

PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:58Published
Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough' [Video]

Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to "lead from the front"when it comes to Christmas, and voices his concerns regarding the England tiersystem.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published