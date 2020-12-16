Global  
 

Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to "cancel Christmas"

Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas”

Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas

Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas” as hesaid the planned easing of restrictions has been agreed “in principle” withthe devolved governments.


Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open

Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open

Sir Keir Starmer has urged council leaders to keep schools open despite callsfor early closures following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions

Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.

Boris Johnson urges extreme caution as restrictions ease at Christmas

Boris Johnson urges extreme caution as restrictions ease at Christmas

At Prime Minister's Questions Mr Johnson said it was right to "stress theimportance of people taking care this Christmas", particularly due to the riskof asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus.

Covid: UK keeps Christmas rules but some advice changes

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges people to show "extreme caution" when celebrating.
Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister's Questions

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid-19: Europeans urged to wear masks for family Christmas

 The WHO says Europe is at "high risk" of a new wave of infections in the New Year.
Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts

Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts

Mariah Carey's festive favourite All I Want For Christmas Is You has made history by topping the U.S. and U.K. charts.

Johnson criticised over Covid-19 as he claims Labour wants to 'cancel' Christmas

Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel” Christmas, amid warnings the Prime...
We will vote in the national interest if a Brexit deal is secured, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promised after insisting Labour...
PM will fail on election promise if there is a no-deal Brexit – Starmer

Boris Johnson would “fail on the only promise” he made at the last election if the UK crashes out...
Starmer: Christmas Covid relaxations need to be reconsidered

Starmer: Christmas Covid relaxations need to be reconsidered

Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged the government to reconsider the easing of Covid restrictions over Christmas given the rise in infections across the country. He added he wants schools to remain..

Starmer: Govt must 'look at the risk' of Xmas

Starmer: Govt must 'look at the risk' of Xmas

Labour leader Keir Starmer says the government has a responsibility to assess the risk of relaxing COVID-19 rules over Christmas.

COVID-19: Starmer calls for rethink over Xmas

COVID-19: Starmer calls for rethink over Xmas

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for ministers to rethink the relaxation of rules over Christmas as COVID-19 cases rise.

