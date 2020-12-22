Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress approves relief package with stimulus checks, bill moves to President Trump

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Congress approves relief package with stimulus checks, bill moves to President Trump

Congress approves relief package with stimulus checks, bill moves to President Trump

Both chambers of Congress voted on Monday on a long-awaited COVID-19 relief package.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump calls for Americans to receive 'more money in direct payments,' as Congress may pass a package with $600 stimulus checks on Sunday

The coronavirus relief package that could pass in Congress on Sunday is expected to include $600...
Business Insider - Published

Congress is negotiating a new round of stimulus checks. Here's when you might get the cash

A second round of stimulus payments may be part of a coronavirus relief package under negotiation by...
Upworthy - Published

US Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBS NewsUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill

The U.S. Congress on Monday (December 21) approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:00Published
11pm ABC Relief Bill 12.21.2020 [Video]

11pm ABC Relief Bill 12.21.2020

The House has passed a nine-billion dollar coronavirus relief package which includes another round of stimulus checks.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
New Yorkers: $600 Stimulus Not Nearly Enough [Video]

New Yorkers: $600 Stimulus Not Nearly Enough

Though the federal government is pleased with the new COVID-19 relief package, many people in the Tri-State Area say the money coming their way won't even begin to solve their problems. CBS2's Ali..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published