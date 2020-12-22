Congress approves relief package with stimulus checks, bill moves to President Trump
Both chambers of Congress voted on Monday on a long-awaited COVID-19 relief package.
Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief billThe U.S. Congress on Monday (December 21) approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction. Eve Johnson reports.
11pm ABC Relief Bill 12.21.2020The House has passed a nine-billion dollar coronavirus relief package which includes another round of stimulus checks.
New Yorkers: $600 Stimulus Not Nearly EnoughThough the federal government is pleased with the new COVID-19 relief package, many people in the Tri-State Area say the money coming their way won't even begin to solve their problems. CBS2's Ali..