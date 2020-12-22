Global  
 

Fauci and Azar receive Moderna vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar receive their Covid-19 vaccinations alongside other frontline National Institutes of Health clinical workers on Tuesday.


