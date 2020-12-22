Fauci and Azar receive Moderna vaccine

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, while President Donald Trump took credit for advances in COVID vaccine development for "whichever the next administration is." Gavino Garay has more.
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman in a critical role battling the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Wood reports.