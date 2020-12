This as the president draws new criticism for his latest wave of pardons.



Related videos from verified sources Pres. Trump Complains About 'Pork' In COVID Relief Bill



COVID relief is on the way after Pres. Trump signed legislation greenlighting another round of direct payments to Americans. But the president says Congress should be giving out even more money, and.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54 Published 9 minutes ago With Trump's Reversal, COVID Relief Checks Now Can Be Released To Millions Of Americans



After first refusing to sign the latest coronavirus relief bill, President Donald Trump reversed course and signed the coronavirus relief bill. KDKA's Jon Delano has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:16 Published 14 minutes ago Second stimulus payment could provide relief for struggling South Floridians



A second COVID-19 stimulus bill has been approved by Congress and President Donald Trump as some benefits have either expired or were set to expire at the end of December. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:58 Published 39 minutes ago