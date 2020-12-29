Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.


Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

EU ambassadors gathered on Christmas day to be briefed on the post-Brexit deal struck a deal earlier between the bloc and the UK.

The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

 The FTSE 100 gains, but bank shares fall, as stock markets get their first chance to react to the trade deal.
BBC News
The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

 The post-Brexit trade and security deal has been unanimously backed by EU member states, paving the way for the new arrangements to come into force on January..
WorldNews
Equity benchmark indices closed at fresh lifetime highs on December 28 amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package. The BSE SandP Sensex wound up the day 380 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 47,354 while the Nifty50 advanced by 124 points or 0.9 per cent to 13,873. Except for Nifty pharma, which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank rising by 2.7 per cent, realty by 2.6 per cent, metal by 2.5 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 5.6 per cent to Rs 185.80 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement.

The EU and UK have reached a post-Brexit trade deal, ending months of disagreements over the future...
Michel Barnier has warned that Britain must be prepared to respect the EU’s sovereignty if talks on...
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hailed the UK's proposed Brexit deal with theEuropean Union for being "one of the most comprehensive" free trade agreementsever signed.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together..

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the Brexit trade deal can be an "enormously unifying moment for our country" for the United Kingdom.

