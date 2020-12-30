Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:33s - Published
U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates.

Bryan Wood reports.

The United States reported its first confirmed case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant on Tuesday.

It was discovered in a patient in Colorado, and came as President-elect Joe Biden criticized the current administration's vaccination rollout.

Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated at the rate they're being distributed now.

About 2 million people have been vaccinated - well short of the 20 million promised by outgoing Republican President Donald Trump by the end of the year.

"The Trump administration's plan to distribute vaccines is falling behind, far behind." Shortly after his remarks in Delaware, Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed the first case of the coronavirus variant, the same variant first detected in Britain.

The infected patient was a man in his 20s with no recent travel history and is currently in isolation, Polis said in a statement.

His office said no close contacts to the individual have been identified so far.

Scientists believe the variant is more contagious than others.

So far, the variant reared its head in a number of European countries, Canada, Australia, India, South Korea and Japan, among others.

Biden is set to assume the presidency on January 20 and said his administration will prioritise a speedy vaccine rollout, expanding testing and funding states to help reopen schools safely.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration [Video]

Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration

President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the paceof distributing Covid-19 vaccines, predicting “things will get worse beforethey get better” in regard to the pandemic. “We need to be honest — the nextfew weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation.Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic,” Mr Biden said during remarksin Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

CBS Evening News, December 29, 2020

 Biden vows to ramp up vaccine rollout; Georgia artist makes custom masks that delight community. 
CBS News
Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’ [Video]

Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump Administration’s vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations, and warned it could take years at the current rate for most Americans receive the shots. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published

Colorado Colorado State of the United States of America

Colorado confirms first known US case of new COVID-19 strain

 Colorado has confirmed the first known U.S. case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom.
 
USATODAY.com

More Contagious Coronavirus Variant Found in Colorado

 It’s the first confirmed U.S. case of the variant, which has overwhelmed hospitals in Britain.
NYTimes.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: First case of UK mutant strain in US

 The US state of Colorado has recorded its first case of the mutant Covid-19 strain that sent large parts of England into a "tier 4" lockdown earlier this..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: India records 20,549 fresh cases

 India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,02,44,852 with 20,549 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the..
IndiaTimes

Luke Letlow: Newly-elected US lawmaker, 41, dies from Covid

 Luke Letlow, 41, was due to be sworn in as a Republican Representative for Louisiana on Sunday.
BBC News

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies of COVID-19

 Letlow had announced his COVID-19 diagnosis just 11 days prior to his death.
CBS News

Jared Polis Jared Polis 43rd Governor of Colorado


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden criticises vaccine rollout

 President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the pace of distributing Covid-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before..
New Zealand Herald

Howard J. Rubenstein, Public Relations Impresario, Dies at 88

 He polished the tarnished images of the rich, the famous and the flawed, with clients that included Donald J. Trump, Rupert Murdoch and George M. Steinbrenner.
NYTimes.com

Delaware Delaware State in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States

Biden Warns of 'Roadblocks' to Transition by Trump Officials

 WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and..
WorldNews
Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks' [Video]

Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks'

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US congressman dies from Covid-19 days before being sworn in

 Luke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the US House, has died from complications related to Covid-19 only days before being sworn into office. He..
New Zealand Herald

McConnell blocks $2,000 stimulus checks as Trump demands support

 Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Senate Democrats’ attempt to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, a measure President Trump has called for. Mr. Trump lashed out..
CBS News
McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override [Video]

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

U.S. starts COVID vaccinations of its military personnel in S. Korea

 Moderna vaccine being given to military and civilian healthcare workers, first responders and command staff there even as new wave hits.
CBS News

South Korea's beauty products industry turns ugly amid the pandemic's lifestyle changes

 Three years ago, Suh Kyung-Bae was the second richest person in South Korea. Today he's barely Top 10, a stark reversal in a K-beauty boom known for minting..
WorldNews

Trump's final days try to turn the military into a political pawn

 The Pentagon is not a happy place these days. The military has been dragged into political quarrels not of its making. Those include President TrumpDonald..
WorldNews

Kim Yo Jong Is Ready to Become the First Woman Dictator in Modern History

 SEOUL—The star of the younger sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has risen so fast and high in the country’s ruling firmament in 2020 as to make..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

US detects first known case of new UK coronavirus variant in Colorado

Colorado's Governor Jared Polis said his state had discovered a case of the highly infectious...
DNA - Published Also reported by •UpworthyJapan TodayNYTimes.com


COVID variant found in the US: Colorado man isolating in Elbert County after testing positive for new variant found in the UK

A man in his 20s in Colorado is confirmed to have the COVID-19 variant that was detected in the...
Upworthy - Published

Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant

Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant The US state of Colorado has reported a first known case of the new mutant Covid-19 variant, that was...
Eurasia Review - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UK [Video]

Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UK

Colorado officials have identified the state’s, and possibly the country's, first case involving a COVID-19 variant seen in the United Kingdom and some other countries in recent weeks, the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:51Published
Nation’s first case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado [Video]

Nation’s first case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado

A variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom has now been confirmed in Colorado.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:53Published
New Strain Of COVID Arrives In US [Video]

New Strain Of COVID Arrives In US

Colorado officials have confirmed the first US case of a new coronavirus variant. This comes roughly two weeks after the UK announced a new coronavirus strain was found. The new strain is likely..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published