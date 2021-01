Republicans rebuff Trump on aid cheques and defence bill as Congress wraps up

The Senate wrapped up a rare New Year’s Day session with Republicans rejectingPresident Donald Trump’s demand for 2,000 dollar (£1,462) Covid-19 aid chequesand overriding his veto of a sweeping defence bill.

The moves came as anemphatic double rebuke of the defeated president at the end of a chaoticCongress.