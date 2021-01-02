Covid: 5 steps in which Indians will get vaccine - verification to observation

A dry-run of the vaccination drive is being conducted across India on January 2 to prepare for the mass immunisation which would begin once a vaccine for Covid-19 is approved.

Trial runs are being conducted in multiple locations in all capitals of states and Union Territories.

A vaccination officer at Delhi's GTB Hospital explained the process in which an individual would be vaccinated against Covid - from verification, updation on Co-WIN app, to the actual vaccination, and finally observation.

