Covid-19: Health Secretary explains how vaccination process in India works

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said healthcare workers and frontline workers need not register themselves as their database has been populated on to the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner.

Bhushan said the Co-WIN system is made in India and for the world, and whichever country wants to use it, the Indian government will actively help.

