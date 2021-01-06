Kim Kardashian planning to divorce Kanye West as reports say, 'she has had enough'| Oneindia News

Trouble in paradise.

The speculation is rife that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are filing for divorce soon as she has hired an attorney and both of them are in settlement talks.

This is because the couple have not been living together for a few months now.

For the past few months Kanye West has been living in Wyoming while Kardashian West and their four children stayed in California.

In July last year Kanye launched a bid for the US presidency with a rambling speech that saw him rant and reveal he had wanted to abort his daughter, and break down in tears.

