Shaken U.S. Congress certifies Biden victory

After supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, a shaken Congress returned to certify Joe Biden's election victory.
He will be sworn in on January 20.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
Vice President Mike Pence accepted the electoral votes from all 50 states on Thursday morning. That officially declares..
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was confirmed early Thursday morning in a joint session of Congress, but not before a..