President Donald Trump condemns Capitol riot and concedes election to Joe Biden

President Donald Trump has condemned supporters who rioted at the US Capitoland conceded to President-elect Joe Biden in a new video message.

Mr Trumpspoke out against the violence seen in Washington DC on Wednesday, calling ita “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence, lawlessness andmayhem”.

He also said now that Congress has certified the results, the “newadministration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns toensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power”.