Allen County Department of Health to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Memorial Coliseum

The Allen County Department of Health announced Friday it will join the statewide effort vaccinating eligible people against COVID-19 beginning next week at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The covid-19 vaccine is now available for hoosiers 80 years or older.

Starting next week the allen county health department will open a vaccination clinic at the memorial coliseum.vaccines will be available by appointment only starting january 13th .

Memorial coliseum general manager randy brown welcomes residents to the clinic...he says the vaccination progress will help the community and businesses get back to normal.

No walk-ins will be accepted.

Appointments must be made in advance at our shot dot "i-n" dot gov or by calling 2-1-1.

The vaccination clinic will be open daily