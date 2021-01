First batch of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' arrives at Delhi airport

The first consignment of 'Covaxin', the COVID-19 vaccine by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Jan 13.

Three boxes of 'Covaxin' are also being taken to Kurukshetra in Haryana from Delhi airport.

The COVID vaccination drive will start in India from Jan 16.