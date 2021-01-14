High street pharmacies begin Covid-19 vaccines

High street pharmacies are rolling out Covid vaccinations, as the virus deathtoll across the UK climbed above 100,000.

Boots and Superdrug branches areamong six stores across England able to administer the jabs from Thursday,with the Government aiming to hit its target of vaccinating all people in thefour most vulnerable groups by the middle of next month.

Andrews Pharmacy inMacclesfield, Cullimore Chemist in Edgware, north London, Woodside Pharmacy inTelford, and Appleton Village pharmacy in Widnes will be in the first group tohand out the injections, alongside Boots in Halifax, and Superdrug inGuildford.