Kisan Adhikar Divas: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi join protestors to lead march towards Delhi's Guv House

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the protestors in the national capital on January 15.

He will lead the march to the Governor House in Delhi as part of the party's nationwide agitation to express solidarity with protesting farmers.

Priyanka Gandhi accompanied Rahul during the protest.

Congress is observing a 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' today and all state units have been asked to 'gherao' all Raj Bhawans across the country.