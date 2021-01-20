EU now has 'friend in White House'

The European Union hailed Joe Biden's inauguration as U.S. president as a "new dawn" for Europe and the United States.

Expressing relief at the end of four years of Trump's "America First" policy, the EU's chief executive and chairman told the European Parliament that shaping new global digital regulation together was paramount.

"This new dawn in America is the moment we've been waiting for," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen said that while it might not be possible to eliminate content such as the incitement that led to the storming of the U.S. Capital on Jan.

6, that hate speech and fake news must not be allowed to circulate freely on the internet.

"This political power, unbridled power held by the big internet giants must be reined in," Von der Leyen said.