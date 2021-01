Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the fire at Serum Institute of India's Manjri plant has claimed five lives, and four others have been rescued safely.

Mayor Mohol added that prima facie the people have been identified as labourers, who were working at the under construction building where fire broke out.

The incident of fire at the Serum Institute of India did not affect the vaccines or the production facility of the company.