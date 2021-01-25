Watch: President Kovind addresses to nation on R-Day eve

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed to nation on R-Day eve and said, "Greetings to all of you on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day of the world's largest and most vibrant democracy.

In this land of ours, enriched by diversity, with many festivals, our national festivals are celebrated by everyone with great patriotic fervor.

This is the day to also pause and ponder over the core values that Constitution propounds.

These values - Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity - outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution are sacred to all of us." He further said, "Every Indian salutes our farmers, who have made our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products.

Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and COVID-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained agricultural production.

A grateful nation is fully committed to the welfare of our farmers.

Our soldiers are important too.

From freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan Valley in Ladakh with temperatures as low as -50 to -60 degree C to scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50 degree C - on land, in the skies and at the vast coastal areas - our warriors are vigilant every moment."