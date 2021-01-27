Quarantine Hotels Introduced for ‘Red List’ Arrivals to UK

Travellers returning to the UK from ‘red list’ countries will be sent to quarantine hotels for 10 days, the government has announced.

The new measures aim to reduce the risk of new Covid variants entering the country.

Travel from 22 countries with a risk of a new variant – including Portugal, South Africa, and all of South America – has already been banned.

Meanwhile, airline bosses are demanding that the government provides an "urgent road map for the reopening of air travel”.

Report by Avagninag.

