UK's Captain Tom Moore has died aged 100

[NFA] Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.
Megan Revell reports.
The flags above 10 Downing Street are flying at half-mast following the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Captain Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.