New UK variant has 'broad implications for the whole world'

Baroness Dido Harding has said the UK variant of Covid-19 has "broad implications" for the "whole world's fight" against the virus.

When asked what the implications of the new variant are on testing and tracing, she told the Science and Technology Committee: " I think it has broad implications, not just for NHS Test and Trace, but for the whole country, the whole world's fight against Covid.

The NHS Test and Trace chief added "It means that we all have to keep our distance more rigorously, more hand washing, more face-mask wearing".

Report by Thomasl.

