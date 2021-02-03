Late Night Quips On Trump’s Impeachment Defense

Stephen Colbert mocked Sen.
Lindsey Graham after he made an unusual threat to Democrats on calling witnesses for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
Stephen Colbert mocked Sen.
Lindsey Graham after he made an unusual threat to Democrats on calling witnesses for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
The late-night host joked that the QAnon congresswoman is “distracting Republicans from the important work of blocking COVID..
Keegan-Michael Key is a master of impressions — but his Barack Obama leaves a little something to be desired, according to the..