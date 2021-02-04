Skip to main content
Top 20 Badass Lines in Horror Movies

If movie lines could kill, these classics quips would be in jail for life.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the coolest, most threatening, and most genuinely badass lines or declarations in horror cinema.

Our countdown includes "The Witch", "Saw", "The Shining", "Aliens", "The Silence of the Lambs", and more!

