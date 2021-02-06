Skip to main content
Crash involving Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid under investigation

A crash Thursday night involving Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid is under investigation.

Two children were injured in the crash.

Britt Reid is the son of head coach Andy Reid.

GAMES AND SO FAR, THAT HAS BEENTRUE.KRIS: WE’RE WORKING TO SEE IFCHIEFS ASSISTANT COACH BRITTREID SON OF HEAD COACH ANDY REIDWILL BE AT THE GAME.BRITT REID WAS INVOLVED IN AMULTI-VEHICLE CRASH LAST NIGHTTHAT LEFT 2-SMALL CHILDREN HURT.HIS RAM PICK-UP HIT A CHEVYIMPALA THAT WAS OUT OF GAS ALONGTHE RAMP FROM STADIUM DRIVE TOSOUTHBOUND 435.THE PICK-UP HIT A CHEVY TRAVERSEPARKED IN FRONT OF THE CAR.A 5-YEAR-OLD CHILD INSIDE THETRAVERSE WAS CRITICALLY HURT.A 4-YEAR-OLD WAS ALSO HURT BUTIS EXPECTED TO BE OK.NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN

