Texas Republican congressman dies of COVID-19

U.S. Representative Ron Wright died after testing positive for COVID-19 in January, his office said on Monday, making him the first member of the U.S. Congress to die from the disease.
Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas has died, his congressional office announced in a statement, saying that he had been admitted..