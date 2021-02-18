Thursday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: CRVS, SGFY

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Corvus Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Richard A.

Miller, M.

.

Purchased 100,000 shares of CRVS, for a cost of $3.50 each, for a total investment of $350,000.

So far Miller, M.

.

Is in the green, up about 7.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Vivian E.

Riefberg bought $333,600 worth of Signify Health, buying 13,900 shares at a cost of $24.00 a piece.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Riefberg in the past year.

Signify Health is trading off about 1.4% on the day Thursday.

So far Riefberg is in the green, up about 57.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.81.