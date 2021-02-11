Thursday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: KLIC, BW

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Kulicke & Soffa Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Gregory F.

Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of KLIC, at a cost of $43.31 each, for a total investment of $100,046.

So far Milzcik is in the green, up about 9.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $47.37.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, is trading up about 3.7% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Kenneth M.

Young bought $100,000 worth of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, buying 17,094 shares at a cost of $5.85 each.

Before this latest buy, Young bought BW on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $173,043 at an average of $2.66 per share.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is trading up about 3.7% on the day Thursday.

Young was up about 35.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BW trading as high as $7.94 at last check today.