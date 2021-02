Maharashtra Covid spike: Amaravati under 1-week lockdown from Feb 22

A one-week lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district starting Monday, state minister informed.

The decision comes in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Several districts of Maharashtra have been reporting high number of Covid-19 cases including Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal.

