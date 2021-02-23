Gujarat civic polls: BJP makes big gains | Celebrations begin | Oneindia News

Counting of votes for 575 seats in six municipal corporations of Gujarat began today and reports say BJP has made big gains in all 6 civic bodies; Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today went to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's home ahead of the CBI questioning of his wife in a coal smuggling case; Of the initial 204 people missing in the Chamoli disaster, search and rescue workers have recovered 69 bodies while 135 are still missing and their families will be handed death certificates.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

