Return to democracy is the only positive future for Myanmar

Dominic Raab has said the "only positive future for Myanmar" is if other foreign powers "press for and secure" a "pathway back to democracy" following the military coup.

The Foreign Secretary said more countries need to have "serious conversations with the military regime" in the country after they seized control on 1st February and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

He also called for an end to the "brutality against political opponents, journalists and dissidents" in the South-East Asian country.

At least 21 anti-coup protesters have been killed so far.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn