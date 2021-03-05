Suvendu Adhikari Vs CM Mamata in Nandigram? BJP leader answers

BJP held a crucial strategy meeting to discuss the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Reports suggest that the issue of fielding Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also discussed.

However, the party has not taken a final decision yet on the issue.

BJP leader Mukul Roy said that the party workers want Suvendu Adhikari to be fielded opposite the Chief Minister and the party will take a final decision.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.