'Bengal has rejected TMC,' says Dinesh Trivedi after joining BJP

After joining Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Dinesh Trivedi said that Bengal has rejected TMC and they are ready for a real change.

"They want progress, not corruption or violence," he added.

Reacting on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement wherein she had called politics a 'khela,' Dinesh Trivedi said that Mamata Banerjee has forgotten her ideals while playing.

"Politics isin't 'khela,' it is serious affair." Former Member of Parliament and TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party national president JP Nadda on March 06.