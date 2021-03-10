Protests against gender-based violence in Mexico on International Women's Day

Demonstrators came face to face with police forces in a protest against attacks on women held on International Women's Day (March 8).
Footage from Mexico City and Toluca shows hundreds of slogans graffitied onto a metal barricade set up around government buildings.
The protesters chanted with megaphones as they came face to face with a line of riot police.
Slogans reading "Mexico femicide" and "legal abortion now" were projected onto the National Palace.
Thousands of women marched in Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday (March 8) to mark International Women’s Day, focusing the spotlight..