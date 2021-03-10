Protests against gender-based violence in Mexico on International Women's Day

Demonstrators came face to face with police forces in a protest against attacks on women held on International Women's Day (March 8).

Footage from Mexico City and Toluca shows hundreds of slogans graffitied onto a metal barricade set up around government buildings.

The protesters chanted with megaphones as they came face to face with a line of riot police.

Slogans reading "Mexico femicide" and "legal abortion now" were projected onto the National Palace.