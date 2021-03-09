Protesters clash with police in Mexico during Women's Day march

Police and activist clashed during the International Women's Day march in Mexico City, Mexico, when officers were forced to back off protestors with tear gas and riot shields on Monday (March 8).

Protesters are urging their government to address the country's record number of women murdered (often referred to as femicide) and gender-based violence.

Government figures suggest at least 939 women were victims of femicide in 2020.