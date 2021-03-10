Mansukh Hiren death: API Sachin Vaze to be removed from Crime Branch, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on March 10 said that Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch, amid controversy over the Mansukh Hiren death case.

Deshmukh said, "Maharashtra Government has decided to remove Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch and he will be posted in some other department.

It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in this case (Mansukh Hiren death case)." "His (Sachin Vaze) name came up in the statement of Mansukh Hiren's wife," he added.