No question of Anil Deshmukh's resignation: NCP's Jayant Patil

After the meeting at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence on March 21, Jayant Patil said that there is no question of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation.

"ATS is investigating Antilia and Mansukh Hiren Case.

We believe the culprit will be caught and punished," said Jayant Patil.

Meeting was attended by Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had levelled allegations against Deshmukh accusing him of demanding extortion money from Sachin Waze.