Alaska Opens Vaccine Eligibility to All Residents 16 and Older

Alaska Opens Vaccine Eligibility to All Residents 16 and Older.

Governor Mike Dunleavy made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

We want to put this virus behind us — as far as possible, as soon as possible.

, Gov.

Mike Dunleavy, via announcement.

The move makes Alaska the first state to allow vaccine access to all of its residents age 16 or older.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and older.

The news comes as nationwide vaccine rollout accelerates, with roughly 2.15 million doses being administered daily.