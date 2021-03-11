House Votes to Approve $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

The House approved the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Wednesday, which includes $1,400 stimulus payments for Americans making less than $75,000 annually.
The legislation now heads to President Biden's desk.
He's expected to sign it Friday.
After months of debate -- congress passes the 1- point-9 trillion dollar covid-19 relief package.
The bill extends unemployment benefits -- of 300 dollars a week.
It also includes a tax credit of up to 36- hundred dollars per child.
If you make under 75- thousand dollars -- you can expect a 14- hundred dollar check.... and for couples who make under 150-thousand -- it's 28-hundred dollars.
"this day we celebrate because we are honoring a promise made by our president."
The bill now goes to presidents biden's desk and we are told that he plans on signing it
Political News