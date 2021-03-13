Friday Night Blitz: Spring Week 2 - part 3

Week 2's top play nominees and a look at the schedule for week 3 as it stands on Friday night.

The blitz is coming back down to the wire.

Appreciating what these players do is perhaps more important this season than it has ever been.

That's why we love the play of the week segment.

This week it was really hard to pick just four because we covered so many games.

But this week make sure you get on twitter and vote for one of these four.

Uh oh.

Highlight off the kicking tee.

You know that means this is going to the house.

The sly reverse handoff from colby anderson and cole brosterhouse is running with it.

The camera got faked out.

Brosterhous to the hous.

If this does not win the vote, you may not see me on the show next week.

I might just retire.

How about grants pass in central point.

If the touchdown is more than 60 yards, there is a good chance it could be a top play.

Devik chiang goes 64 yards to start the scoring for grants pass.

This one can the be the top play if you vote for it.

Rivalry time.

Cascade christian looking to pass but look who's there?

It's andrew rietmann.

He turns on the afterburners and streaks to the endzone.

He's fired up for the crusaders... and he should be he's got a top play.

Let's wrap up with some 7-man football... lost river-mapleton.

Codey lyman gets the hand off for the raiders on the sweep.

He's already made one guy miss, then a second... -dj khaled says "another one".

Stays on his feet, no one is going to catch him!.

Codey lyman to the house.

We've got some pretty big games coming up next friday... starting in central point with north medford taking on crater.

Should be a good one.

Yeah and we have another big 5a-6a cross over game.

Eagle point will head to spiegelberg to take on south medford.

Eagles will have a lot to prove next week.

And then the cavemen hit the road again-- this time heading north on i-5 to take on roseburg grants pass will look for win of 2021.

Phoenix will have their first away game of the spring-- headed over to the basin to take on klamath union.

The pelicans will be happy to have their first home game after two weeks on the road.

A huge match-up in the basin as well next week... hidden valley will be taking on mazama in a clash of the 4-a titans.

Definitely one we will be following closely next week.

Absolutely-- and at the 3-a level, cascade christian will host the douglas trojans.

The challengers will look to stay undefeated in 2021.

Thanks for joining us for the friday night blitz.

