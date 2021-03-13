Burqa is religious extremism’ says SL Minister | Oneindia News

SL Minister says Sri Lanka will ban burqa, shut down islamic schools.

Yashwant Sinha after joining TMC says all institutions of democracy including judiciary have become weak.

DMK president MK Stalin releases party manifesto ahead of TN assembly elections.

Sanjay Raut slams the PM and Home Minister for being silent over the alleged attacks on Marathi people.

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits residence of a late front line worker who died due to Covid.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

