New Poll Finds Majority New Yorkers Don't Want Cuomo To Resign

Gov.
Andrew Cuomo‘s administration is dealing with another controversy this week, as revelations come to light about phone calls made by a longtime aide looking for support from county executives.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo‘s administration is dealing with another controversy this week, as revelations come to light about phone calls made by a longtime aide looking for support from county executives.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
A Siena College poll showed that more than a third of voters believed Gov. Andrew Cuomo committed sexual harassment, and a slight..
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding..