Monday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: CERN, NRGX

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Cerner, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CFO Mark J.

Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of CERN, at a cost of $71.13 each, for a total investment of $750,241.

So far Erceg is in the green, up about 2.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $72.67.

Cerner is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Erceg purchased CERN at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.50M at an average of $70.04 per share.

And at PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Daniel J.

Ivascyn who bought 51,570 shares for a cost of $10.65 each, for a total investment of $549,009.

Before this latest buy, Ivascyn bought NRGX at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.99M at an average of $7.50 per share.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.