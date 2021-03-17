BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at his Delhi residence

BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead on Wednesday.

Police said Sharma was found hanging from ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi.

Sharma was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The 62-year-old BJP MP had been suffering from various ailments.

Police said it appears to be a case of suicide and no suicide note was found from spot.

An inquiry is underway and the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after autopsy.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 1 PM after an obituary reference to Sharma.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.

Sharma was elected to LS from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014, 2019 respectively.

According to police, a call was made to Police Control Room around 7.45 am by his aide.

Sharma's aide called police after the parliamentarian didn't respond to knocks on his door.

Police team reached spot, forced open door and found Sharma hanging from a ceiling fan.