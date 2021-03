Cummings: Department of Health a 'smoking ruin' over Covid

Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has said the coronavirus vaccination programme has only been a success because it was taken out of the Department of Health and Social Care.

Giving evidence to the Commons Science and Technology Committee, Mr Cummings described Matt Hancock's department as "a smoking ruin" when the pandemic started.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn