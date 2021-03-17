Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto: Monthly pay for all, student credit card

Mamata Banerjee released TMC’s election manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

The ‘development-oriented' manifesto promised income for all families, student credit cards among other things.

TMC's manifesto release date was cancelled twice after the Bengal CM sustained injuries in Nandigram.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27.

The final round of polling to take place on April 29, counting of votes on May 2.

