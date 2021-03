St. Patrick's Day one year later

Patrick's Day one year after shutdown orders were issued in Tucson.

People back at bars and restaurants on St.

AT-HOME ORDERS AND LIMITATIONSON BUSINESSES.

THE PANDEMICBECAME A REALITY FOR MANYPEOPLE IN OUR AREA RIGHTAROUND ST.

PATRICK'S DAY LASTYEAR.

NINE ON YOUR SIDESBRIAN BRENNAN HAS MORE FROM ALOCAL RESTAURANT -- ONE YEARAFTER SHUTDOWNS BEGAN.BRIAN BRENNAN 21:29-21:38 THEPANDEMIC IS STILL ONGOING ANDTHINGS ARE DEFINITELY NOTCOMPLETELY BACK TO NORMAL.

BUTTHE PEOPLE WE TALKED TO SAIDTHIS ST.

PATRICKS DAY FEELS ALOT DIFFERENT THAN THE ONELAST YEAR.

FOOD, BEER ANDCUSTOMERS.

LAST ST.

PATRICKSSTARTED JUST LIKE THIS AT FROGAND FIRKIN& BUT IT DIDNT ENDTHAT WAY.

JONATHAN GRAHAM GM,FROG & FIRKIN 54-1:03 IT WAS 8PM, ONE OF THOSE THINGS YOUNEVER FORGET, IT CAME DOWNFROM THE GOVERNOR WE HAD TOSHUTDOWN, AND WE SHUTDOWN THATNIGHT.

AFTER THAT... MANAGERJONATHON GRAHAM SAYSEVERYTHING WENT TO TAKEOUT ANDDELIVERY.

JONATHAN GRAHAM GM,FROG & FIRKIN 1:34-1:44 WEWERE DOING WHATEVER IT TOOK TOSURVIVE, I WAS DRIVING OUTDELIVERIES TO ORO VALLEY, OUTTO HOUGHTON, IT DIDNT MATTERWE WERE HERE AND WERE GOING TOKEEP IT GOING AS LONG AS WECOULD.

THIS ST.

PATRICKS DAYNOT ONLY ARE RESTAURANTSALLOWED OPEN& BUT OCCUPANCYRESTRICTIONS HAVE RECENTLYBEEN LIFTED.

SOCIAL DISTANCINGAND MASKS ARE STILL REQUIRED.BOB ZUNDEL 10:11-10:19 WE DOTHIS EVERY YEAR ALL EXCEPT FORLAST YEAR BECAUSE LAST YEAR ITGOT CANCELLED, EVERYTHING GOTCANCELLED LAST YEAR.

WHILESOME MAY WORRY THINGS AREOPENING UP TOO FAST& MANYPEOPLE WE TALKED TO SAID THEYWERE CELEBRATING THE NATIONTURNING A CORNER ON THEPANDEMIC.

MARIA DONAHOE CHLOEZ 7:21-26 RATES ARE LIKE DOWNBECAUSE PEOPLE ARE GETTINGVACCINATED AND EVERYTHING, ITHINK ITS FINE.

GRAHAM SAYSHES HOPING WEVE MADE ITCLOSER TO A NEW NORMAL& THATALLOWS FOR SOME FUN ON ST.PATRICKS DAY.

JONATHAN GRAHAMGM, FROG & FIRKIN 2:31-2:38WELL TAKE THE LESSONS WELEARNED AND WE ARE GOING TO BEBETTER FOR IT.

WE CAME OUTSTRONGER ON THE OTHER SIDE ITHINK.

BRIAN BRENNAN KGUN NINEON YOUR SIDE.TO CLARIFY -- IT WAS ACTUALLYTUCSON MAYOR REGINA ROMERO WHOORDERED DINE- IN AREAS, BARSAND GYMS TO CLOSE ST.PATRICK'S DAY LAST YEAR.GOVERNOR DUCEY FOLLOWED WITH ASTATEWIDE ORDER JUST A COUPLEDAYS LATER.HE