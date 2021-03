Aries: The Fire Sign March 21-April 19

If your birthday falls between March 21- April 19 you are an Aries, the fire sign.

Aries is Latin for 'ram' and is the first astrological sign of the zodiac.

You are strong, bold, courageous, passionate, energetic, motivated, driven and are a confident leader.

You share your sign with celebs such as Reese Witherspoon, Elton John, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Eddie Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson.